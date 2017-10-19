“For the past few months I’ve been wearing a Fitbit fitness tracker daily and have been finding the information that I get from it to be useful but somewhat limited, so the logical step was to switch over to a smartwatch (although I’m still wearing the Fitbit),” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Right off the bat, let me tell you that I didn’t go for the LTE variant of the Apple Watch 3. I didn’t care about the ‘always connected’ aspect of it, and my cellphone provider in the UK doesn’t support it, so switching to it would have meant switching providers, which is too much hassle for me.”
“Ten days in, and I have to admit that the Apple Watch 3 gets a double thumbs up from me (which is top marks as far as this quick review is concern),” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Not only has the Apple Watch integrated well into my day-to-day life (I’m loving the deep dive that it allows me to date into data such as my sleep, workouts, and such), but it’s also worked flawlessly in that time. In fact, it feels much more solid and reliable than my iPhone 8 does… I’m impressed. And to be perfectly honest, I didn’t expect to be. I’d half expected that I’d be shipping it back to Apple within the 30-day return period. Not only is battery life much better than I’d expected it to be, but I’m finding that it’s useful far beyond being simply a second screen for the iPhone.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch has been awesome for years, but welcome aboard, late adopter! Glad you love it, too!
