“The last time Apple reported iPod unit and revenues was for the third quarter of 2014. Thereafter the product segment called “Other Products” was used to include what was formerly the iPod segment and the ‘Accessories’ segment,” Horace Dediu writes for Asymco. “Exactly two quarters later Apple began to sell the Apple Watch. Apple Watch was not broken out as a separate product segment and remained a part of Other Products along with iPod touch, Beats, Apple TV, and Apple-branded and third-party accessories.”

“Watch entered nearly at the same time as iPod bowed out. Its contribution to sales seems to mirror the iPod as well,” Dediu writes. “The interesting question then becomes if the Watch will eventually match and indeed exceed the revenues from iPod.”

“I’d say the better question is when Watch will overtake iPod,” Dediu writes. “From a revenue point of view, I believe next year’s fourth quarter will see the Watch generating higher revenues than the highest quarter for the iPod.”

