“Watch entered nearly at the same time as iPod bowed out. Its contribution to sales seems to mirror the iPod as well,” Dediu writes. “The interesting question then becomes if the Watch will eventually match and indeed exceed the revenues from iPod.”
“I’d say the better question is when Watch will overtake iPod,” Dediu writes. “From a revenue point of view, I believe next year’s fourth quarter will see the Watch generating higher revenues than the highest quarter for the iPod.”
MacDailyNews Take: YKBAWID.
