“This stands in contrast to the challenges of working with the Series 0 (or Apple Watch (1st generation) as Apple would call it),” Smith writes. “It is just slow and honestly a bit painful to develop for. Even basic things like deploying your application to the watch can take uncomfortably long amounts of time. In daily use the Series 0 is probably ‘good enough’ for many customers, especially with the speed/stability improvements added in watchOS 4, but as a developer I can’t wait until I no longer have to support it.”
“Which is why I’ve been watching the Apple Watch adoption curve within my apps (specifically Pedometer++ for this analysis) quite carefully,” Smith writes. “My personal hope is that this summer when we get watchOS 5 it will drop support for the Series 0 and free Apple to really push forward on what is possible for developers.”
“So far the data is looking promising that this dream of mine might actually be possible,” Smith writes. “The Series 3 is being adopted incredibly quickly and just last week became the most popular Apple Watch overall amongst my users with 33% of the overall user-base. The Series 0 is steadily falling, currently at around 24%.”
MacDailyNews Take: Series 0 Watch users can’t expect it to be supported by current watchOS releases forever. Still, 24% is quite a high number to leave behind. The good news is that, compared to a Mac, an iPad Pro, or an iPhone X, new Apple Watches are relatively inexpensive, so Apple’s moving forward might spur an upgrade wave.
