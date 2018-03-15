“I’ve been keeping an eye on the adoption of the Apple Watch Series 3 since its introduction last fall. From a development perspective the Series 3 is a delight to work with,” David Smith blogs eponymously. “It is fast, capable and LTE allows a wide variety of new applications.”

“This stands in contrast to the challenges of working with the Series 0 (or Apple Watch (1st generation) as Apple would call it),” Smith writes. “It is just slow and honestly a bit painful to develop for. Even basic things like deploying your application to the watch can take uncomfortably long amounts of time. In daily use the Series 0 is probably ‘good enough’ for many customers, especially with the speed/stability improvements added in watchOS 4, but as a developer I can’t wait until I no longer have to support it.”

“Which is why I’ve been watching the Apple Watch adoption curve within my apps (specifically Pedometer++ for this analysis) quite carefully,” Smith writes. “My personal hope is that this summer when we get watchOS 5 it will drop support for the Series 0 and free Apple to really push forward on what is possible for developers.”

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular). The freedom to go with just your Apple Watch.

“So far the data is looking promising that this dream of mine might actually be possible,” Smith writes. “The Series 3 is being adopted incredibly quickly and just last week became the most popular Apple Watch overall amongst my users with 33% of the overall user-base. The Series 0 is steadily falling, currently at around 24%.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Series 0 Watch users can’t expect it to be supported by current watchOS releases forever. Still, 24% is quite a high number to leave behind. The good news is that, compared to a Mac, an iPad Pro, or an iPhone X, new Apple Watches are relatively inexpensive, so Apple’s moving forward might spur an upgrade wave.

