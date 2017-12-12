“The Apple Watch conquered all comers and became the most important wearable in the world in 2017,” Brett Williams writes for Mashable. “The iPhone maker flexed its muscles to take over the young wearable space in a relatively short period. Apple only released its first smartwatch in April 2015, and its latest, the Series 3, is just the third iteration of the device.”

“‘Apple has shipped 34.4 million smartwatches worldwide since it entered the category in 2015,’ said Canalys analyst Vincent Thielke in an email to Mashable. ‘In other words, Apple accounts for 51.6 percent of all smartwatches ever shipped,'” Williams writes. “The Apple Watch’s success is certainly a result of the company’s status as one of the most popular (and valuable) brands in the world, but it wasn’t Apple’s branding presence alone that made it the wearable king in 2017.”

“The biggest reason Apple won the wearable war this year was the realization of the Apple Watch’s potential as a standalone device,” Williams writes. “Demand for the new Series 3 devices has reportedly outpaced supply, and Apple is primed to sell even more in 2018 as it brings more devices to market.”

