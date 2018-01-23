“My recent Apple Store observation is not an isolated incident. More people are buying Apple Watches these days. During the three quarters leading up Apple’s FY1Q18, Apple Watch unit sales have been up at least 50 percent year-over-year. From a unit sales perspective, this works out to Apple Watch sales trending at a little less than 20M units on an annual basis,” Cybart writes. “In what will come as a surprise to most people, Apple Watch likely outsold Amazon Echo during the holidays despite Apple Watch selling for nearly 10x more money.”
“Based on unit sales, the Apple Watch business is currently about the size of the Mac business,” Cybart writes. “Why is Apple Watch sales momentum growing? My theory is that consumers are starting to see a place for Apple Watch in their lives. While Apple’s revised Apple Watch marketing campaign around health and fitness has led to a clearer sales pitch, I think the health and fitness messaging ends up being Apple’s way to get its wrist in the door. People aren’t buying and using Apple Watch just for its health and fitness monitoring features. There is something more at play here.”
Tons more in the full article – very highly recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: This is a market that Apple dominates because, as Cybart notes in his full article, Apple is not wedded to platforms that demand attention. Apple Watch works differently. It’s designed to deliver bite-sized bits of information not long periods of user interaction.
As Cybart writes, “For companies with business models based on grabbing as much of our attention as possible, Apple Watch does not represent a preferred revolution. This is likely one reason why Android Wear has failed to amount to much for Google. There just isn’t much incentive for Google to put Android on the wrist.”
But, by the time real augmented reality eyewear arrives (real, as in: salable products that people want to buy and wear), Apple will own the wearables game. The Apple Watch will work in conjunction with Apple Glasses and AirPods. And Apple will face little competition since, by that time, hundreds of millions of Apple Watches will be on users’ wrists worldwide.
Look around. You might be surprised how many Apple Watches you can spot on people’s wrists already!