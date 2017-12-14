“Shipments of the Apple Watch Series 3 could rise as much as 20 percent next year to between 23 and 25 million units, according to new industry predictions,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“Advanced Semiconductor Engineering — which handles packaging and testing RF, Wi-Fi, and MEMS chips for iPhones and Apple Watches — is expected to set a new record when it announces results for the December quarter, DigiTimes sources said,” Fingas reports. “In November, ASE affiliate Universal Scientific Industrial saw monthly revenues jump 23.89 percent year-over-year to $482.81 million, allegedly because of system-in-package (SiP) orders for the Series 3.”

Fingas reports, “ShunSin, a packaging and testing firm under Apple assembly partner Foxconn, is said to be bidding for system-in-package orders for 2018 Watch models.”

MacDailyNews Take: At 5-6 million per quarter, Apple Watch would be rivaling Macintosh in terms of units. As Steve would say, “Boom!”

