“Advanced Semiconductor Engineering — which handles packaging and testing RF, Wi-Fi, and MEMS chips for iPhones and Apple Watches — is expected to set a new record when it announces results for the December quarter, DigiTimes sources said,” Fingas reports. “In November, ASE affiliate Universal Scientific Industrial saw monthly revenues jump 23.89 percent year-over-year to $482.81 million, allegedly because of system-in-package (SiP) orders for the Series 3.”
Fingas reports, “ShunSin, a packaging and testing firm under Apple assembly partner Foxconn, is said to be bidding for system-in-package orders for 2018 Watch models.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: At 5-6 million per quarter, Apple Watch would be rivaling Macintosh in terms of units.
As Steve would say, “Boom!”
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]