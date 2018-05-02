“Apple has given a series pickup to the Octavia Spencer starrer ‘Are You Sleeping,’ from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Chernin Entertainment/Endeavor Content,” Cynthia Littleton reports for Variety.

“The drama will examine the nation’s long-held obsession with true-crime stories and the recent boom in podcasts dedicated to probing unsolved and disputed cases,” Littleton reports. “Apple has ordered 10 episodes.”

“‘Are You Sleeping’ is based on the novel of the same name by Kathleen Barber, which questions the consequences when crime-solving plays out on a public stage,” Littleton reports. “Spencer is a three-time Oscar nominee who won the supporting actress trophy for 2011’s ‘The Help.'”

