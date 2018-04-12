“Earlier this year Apple released the iMac Pro, a thoughtfully built machine aimed at creative professionals,” Veanne Cao writes for TecdhCrunch. “The base model starts at $4,999 while a maxed-out configuration will run approximately $13,000.”

Apple sent us a mid-tier model for review:

• 27-inch 5K (5120 x 2880) retina display

• 10-core 3.0GHz Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz

• 128GB 2666MHz DDR4 ECC memory

• Radeon Pro Vega 64 with 16GB of HBM2 memory

• 2TB SSD

“I spent a month with the iMac Pro and edited a total of five videos,” Cao writes. “Latency is almost non-existent when switching between Adobe Premiere’s ripple, razor and pen tools, while simultaneously exporting a sequence and editing a gallery of CR2 files in Lightroom while jumping from one program to the next to the next. The loudest I’ve heard the internal fan spin during heavy-duty processing was a faint hum, a stark contrast to the grating, high-pitched growls from my MacBook Pro.”

“With the iMac Pro, I’m reminded of how enjoyable video editing can be,” Cao writes. “At this price point though, who is the iMac Pro for? I definitely can’t justify its price tag to my corporate overlords. My two friends who run production companies with teams of 14 and 28 echoed the same sentiment: ‘It doesn’t make sense, business-wise, with that many employees.’ And my freelance colleagues, even the ones consistently landing high-paying gigs, all but one said it wasn’t worth the price… The others plan to switch over to PCs once their Macs crap out or are waiting for the Mac Pro, set to release in 2019.”

Read more in the full article here.