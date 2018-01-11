“Here [are] the 8-core and 10-core iMac Pros running additional pro apps compared to competing Macs,” Rob Art Morgan writes for Bare Feats.

The systems:

• iMac Pro 10c Vega64 – AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 (16GB) GPU inside the 2017 iMac Pro 3.0GHz 10-Core Xeon W-2150B CPU, 64GB of 2666MHz DDR4 ECC SDRAM

• iMac Pro 8c Vega64 – AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 (16GB) GPU inside the 2017 iMac Pro 3.2GHz 8-Core Xeon W-2140B CPU, 32GB of 2666MHz DDR4 ECC SDRAM

• nMP 8c D700s – AMD FirePro D700s (6GB each) GPUs installed in the 2013 Mac Pro 3.0GHz 8-Core Xeon E5-1680 v2 CP, 64GB of 1866MHz of DDR3 ECC SDRAM; TB2 port connected to the LG UltraFine 5K display

• cMP 12c Frontier – AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition (16GB) GPU installed in 2010 Mac Pro 3.33GHz 12-Core Xeon X5680, 96GB of 1333MHz DDR3 ECC SDRAM; DisplayPort of GPU connected to a Dell 5K display.

• cMP 12c Vega64 – AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB) GPU installed in 2010 Mac Pro 3.33GHz 12-Core Xeon X5680, 96GB of 1333MHz DDR3 ECC SDRAM; DisplayPort of GPU connected to a Dell 5K display.

• cMP 12c TITANXp – NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN Xp (12GB) GPU installed in 2010 Mac Pro 3.33GHz 12-Core Xeon X5680, 96GB of 1333MHz DDR3 ECC SDRAM; DisplayPort of GPU connected to a Dell 5K display.

• cMP 12c 1080Ti – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti (11GB) GPU installed in 2010 Mac Pro 3.33GHz 12-Core Xeon X5680, 96GB of 1333MHz DDR3 ECC SDRAM; DisplayPort of GPU connected to a Dell 5K display.

“The ‘low-end’ iMac Pros (8-core and 10-core) compete very well against ‘well configured’ Mac Pros,” Morgan writes. “If you can tolerate limited upgradeability and multiple external enhancements (TB 3 eGPUs and TB3/USB3 storage) it can be a serious replacement for an existing Mac Pro — if you can’t wait for the promised ‘modular’ 2018 Mac Pro.”

