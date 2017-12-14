“You may be planning to buy an iMac Pro with Pro Vega 64 GPU. But for a fraction of the price, you can upgrade your existing Mac with an AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 or 64,” Morgan writes. “The beauty of this upgrade is that no hacks or firmware flashing is needed since it uses the native Radeon drivers that come with macOS High Sierra.”
“Depending on your model of Mac, you may also need an eGPU Box to connect with the Thunderbolt 2 or Thunderbolt 3 port. If you decide to buy the iMac Pro at a later date, you can always use the RX Vega and the eGPU box to add a second GPU,” Morgan writes. “The only gotcha I see is if you need CUDA support. The Vega does not ‘speak’ CUDA.”
MacDailyNews Take: For those who need some serious speed!
