“So should you buy the iMac Pro with the Pro Vega 56 GPU?” Rob Art Morgan writes for Bare Feats. “Or pay $600 for the optional Pro Vega 64 GPU?”

Morgan benchmarks the following two configs:

• Pro Vega 64 – AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 (16 GB) GPU inside the 2017 iMac Pro 3.2GHz 8-Core Xeon W-2140B CPU, 32GB of 2666MHz DDR4 ECC SDRAM

• Pro Vega 56 – AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 ( 8 GB) GPU inside the 2017 iMac Pro 3.2GHz 8-Core Xeon W-2140B CPU, 32GB of 2666MHz DDR4 ECC SDRAM

“Based on these tests, when you pay 10% more (or $600) for the optional Pro Vega 64 GPU, you will see up to 32% better performance,” Morgan writes. “And there is a bonus: you get twice the VRAM (8G vs 16G). We measured the VRAM use by FCPX and Compressor. Both gobbled up all 16GB of the Pro Vega 64’s VRAM when executing our test cases.”

