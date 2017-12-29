The machines involved:
• iMac Pro 8c Vega64 – AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 (16GB) GPU inside the 2017 iMac Pro 3.2GHz 8-Core Xeon W-2140B CPU
• nMP 8c D700s – AMD FirePro D700s (6GB each) GPUs installed in the 2013 Mac Pro 3.0GHz 8-Core Xeon E5-1680 v2 CPU; TB2 port connected to the LG UltraFine 5K display
• cMP 12c Vega64 – AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB) GPU installed in 2010 Mac Pro 3.33GHz 12-Core Xeon X5680 with DisplayPort of GPU connected to a Dell 5K display.
• iMac 5K Pro580 – AMD Radeon Pro 580 (8GB) inside the 2017 iMac Pro 5K 4.2GHz Quad Core i7 (7700K).
“The ‘low-end’ iMac Pro continues to show its muscle in these ‘classic’ pro app benchmarks,” Morgan writes. “The message is that you can be assured it will perform at a pro level.”
MacDailyNews Take: The iMac Pro is an absolute beast, even in “low-end” config!
