“Here is the 8-core iMac Pro running popular pro apps compared to our gaggle of competing Macs,” Rob Art Morgan writes for Bare Feats. “We will add the 10-core results to the graphs as soon as we have them.”

The machines involved:

• iMac Pro 8c Vega64 – AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 (16GB) GPU inside the 2017 iMac Pro 3.2GHz 8-Core Xeon W-2140B CPU

• nMP 8c D700s – AMD FirePro D700s (6GB each) GPUs installed in the 2013 Mac Pro 3.0GHz 8-Core Xeon E5-1680 v2 CPU; TB2 port connected to the LG UltraFine 5K display

• cMP 12c Vega64 – AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB) GPU installed in 2010 Mac Pro 3.33GHz 12-Core Xeon X5680 with DisplayPort of GPU connected to a Dell 5K display.

• iMac 5K Pro580 – AMD Radeon Pro 580 (8GB) inside the 2017 iMac Pro 5K 4.2GHz Quad Core i7 (7700K).

“The ‘low-end’ iMac Pro continues to show its muscle in these ‘classic’ pro app benchmarks,” Morgan writes. “The message is that you can be assured it will perform at a pro level.”

Read more in the full article here.