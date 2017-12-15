“For a very long time, I considered upgradability to be a non-negotiable aspect of any computer I bought. As long time readers will know, I used to love the 17-inch MacBook Pro,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “The moment I bought it, I immediately upgraded both the RAM and the hard drive. Further down the road, I upgraded the hard drive again, and also swapped out the optical drive for a second one. Later still, I swapped out both hard drives for SSDs.”

“So, instinctively, the idea of a non-upgradable machine aimed at professional users feels wrong,” Lovejoy writes. “But I think there are a few counterpoints to this view… First – and this is a crucial one – Apple wouldn’t be making a machine that nobody wants. A lot of people absolutely love the iMac form-factor, and that includes a lot of professional users. They love the convenience of an all-in-one machine. They love the fact that, while it isn’t exactly portable, it is pretty easy to transport from place to place for on-location work. What many of them have asked for is a more powerful version of the iMac, and that’s exactly what Apple has given them.”

“Second, most people don’t need to upgrade their machines annually,” Lovejoy writes. “Not even most pro users.”

