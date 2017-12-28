“While we await iFixit’s inevitable comprehensive teardown of Apple’s new iMac Pro, third party Mac component supplier OWC has just published its own teardown video, providing some interesting tidbits on the internal configuration of the non-user upgradeable machine,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“An Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider is able to open up the iMac Pro and swap out the RAM, and here’s what they can expect to find upon doing so,” Hardwick reports. “The teardown reveals that in the 32GB base model, there are four 8GB DIMM modules, a configuration type that appears to be mirrored in the 64GB (4 x 16GB) and 128GB (4 x 32GB) models.”

Hardwick reports, “The teardown also reveals that in the iMac Pro 1TB base model, Apple has chosen to use two 512GB SSDs in a RAID configuration. Rather than soldering the flash storage on the main board, both drives exist as separate modules that are attached via screws, so replacing them is at least technically feasible, even if Apple does not make it easy.”





Read more in the full article here.