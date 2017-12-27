“In this article we highlight CPU and GPU performance of the ‘low end’ iMac Pro (with optional GPU) compared to two popular Mac Pro configurations and the fastest iMac 5K,” Rob Art Morgan writes for Bare Feats.

The systems:

• iMac Pro 8c Vega64 – AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 (16GB) GPU inside the 2017 iMac Pro 3.2GHz 8-Core Xeon W-2140B CPU

• nMP 8c D700s – AMD FirePro D700s (6GB each) GPUs installed in the 2013 Mac Pro 3.0GHz 8-Core Xeon E5-1680 v2 CPU; TB2 port connected to the LG UltraFine 5K display

• cMP 12c Vega64 – AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB) GPU installed in 2010 Mac Pro 3.33GHz 12-Core Xeon X5680 with DisplayPort of GPU connected to a Dell 5K display.

• iMac 5K Pro580 – AMD Radeon Pro 580 (8GB) inside the 2017 iMac Pro 5K 4.2GHz Quad Core i7 (7700K).

“Apple did its homework when planning the iMac Pro,” Morgan writes. “It beat both beefy Mac Pros in CPU performance. And if we had not jury-rigged an RX Vega 64 in the 2010 Mac Pro tower, it would have won 3 out of the 4 GPU contests.”

Read more and see all of the benchmark results in the full article here.