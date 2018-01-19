“The 2017 iMac Pro features four Thunderbolt 3 ports which have several uses. One of those uses involves external storage,” Rob Art Morgan writes for Bare Feats. “We benchmarked a few of the newest and fastest PCIe based external storage devices.”

“The best thing we learned was that the 2017 iMac Pro has dual Thunderbolt controllers for the four Thunderbolt Ports,” Morgan writes. “That’s great news! Why? When we striped dual AKiTiO Node boxes and plugged into separate TB3 ports on different TB3 controllers, that enabled us to break through the 2500MB/s single controller barrier to reach 4781MB/s!”

“You can have external Thunderbolt storage connected to your iMac Pro that equals or rivals the fast PCIe base flash internal storage. No matter what storage capacity in your iMac Pro, it’s nice to know there are speedy external options available,” Morgan writes. “They even come in BLACK so they want assault the Fung Shui of your Space Gray and Black Mac.”

Read more in the full article here.