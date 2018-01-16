“With the help of macOS 10.13.3 beta 4, we were able to add a second Vega GPU to the iMac Pro via eFX Box,” Rob Art Morgan writes for Bare Feats. “We chose the Vega Frontier Edition with 16G of VRAM.”

“Not every Mac app can use more than one GPU. We featured those that not only use more than one but also give you total control over which one and how many,” Morgan writes. “In the apps featured here, not only were two Vegas better than one, but a faster external GPU can be faster than the internal one even when bandwidth constricted by Thunderbolt 3.”

“NOTE: One reason we chose the Vega Frontier Edition was because the RX Vega 64 had issues running Blender and Resolve,” Morgan writes. “If those issues are solved, we’ll add it to the mix and even feature TWO external GPUs running on the iMac Pro. Here’s a tease: When the iMac Pro was rendering LuxMark’s LuxBall scene with three Vegas, the result was 69185 KSamples/sec.”

