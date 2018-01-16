“Not every Mac app can use more than one GPU. We featured those that not only use more than one but also give you total control over which one and how many,” Morgan writes. “In the apps featured here, not only were two Vegas better than one, but a faster external GPU can be faster than the internal one even when bandwidth constricted by Thunderbolt 3.”
“NOTE: One reason we chose the Vega Frontier Edition was because the RX Vega 64 had issues running Blender and Resolve,” Morgan writes. “If those issues are solved, we’ll add it to the mix and even feature TWO external GPUs running on the iMac Pro. Here’s a tease: When the iMac Pro was rendering LuxMark’s LuxBall scene with three Vegas, the result was 69185 KSamples/sec.”
Read more, and see the benchmarks, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Two Vegas are better than one!
SEE ALSO:
Benchmarks: 8-core and 10-core iMac Pros running pro apps – January 11, 2018
iMac Pro PCIe-based flash storage: How fast versus other Macs? – January 5, 2018
Benchmark shootout: iMac Pro with Pro Vega 56 GPU versus optional Pro Vega 64 – January 4, 2018
Apple’s low-end 8-core iMac Pro benchmarked running pro apps – December 29, 2017
Low End iMac Pro versus two Mac Pros and one iMac 5K – December 27, 2017
Extrapolating iMac Pro GPU performance using RX Vega 64 – December 14, 2017
Apple’s monstrously potent iMac Pro is for these professional computer users – December 14, 2017
How pros are already using Apple’s powerful iMac Pro – December 14, 2017
Apple’s iMac Pro, the most powerful Mac ever made, is now available starting at $4,999 – December 14, 2017