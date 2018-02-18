“Apple soon announced the iMac Pro,” Axon writes. “After spending some time with the new release, I can confirm the iMac Pro is an impressive machine. It’s another step in the right direction for some of those same professionals, even though it doesn’t address every need the Mac Pro used to.”
“Without the T2 chip, the iMac Pro looks a lot like the iMac, but with more powerful, workstation-class internals,” Axon writes. “This chip is the most innovative thing about the machine.”
“Were it not for the T2 chip, which establishes a blueprint for a more integrated, more secure, and potentially more closed-off future for the Mac, this would look like just a faster iMac. And it is. But it’s much faster, and the use of workstation components matters for a lot of potential customers,” Axon writes. “The iMac Pro will delight the faithful and win back the hearts and minds of some disgruntled pro users even as it won’t work for all of them; it’s only half of the solution. For the rest, we’ll have to wait for that promised Mac Pro revamp. That had better be good.”
Tons more, as usual, in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: For video editors, architects, SFX artists, 3D animators, musicians, game designers, scientists, etc. (you likely know if iMac Pro is for you), this is the professional Mac of their dreams and a great value to boot!
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s powerful iMac Pro is ready for the enterprise – February 16, 2018
Apple’s powerful new iMac Pro is actually cheaper than the original Mac – February 7, 2018
Aerospace engineer Dr. Craig Hunter reviews Apple’s 18-core iMac Pro: A bargain at $11,199 – February 3, 2018
Apple begins shipping 18-core iMac Pro units to customers – January 31, 2018
Macworld reviews Apple’s new iMac Pro: ‘Mac Pro power in the shape of an iMac’ – January 19, 2018
Apple’s iMac Pro has a Thunderbolt 3 storage surprise for you – January 19, 2018
What if Apple’s iMac Pro had TWO Vega GPUs? – January 16, 2018
Benchmarks: 8-core and 10-core iMac Pros running pro apps – January 11, 2018
iMac Pro PCIe-based flash storage: How fast versus other Macs? – January 5, 2018
Benchmark shootout: iMac Pro with Pro Vega 56 GPU versus optional Pro Vega 64 – January 4, 2018
Apple’s low-end 8-core iMac Pro benchmarked running pro apps – December 29, 2017
Low End iMac Pro versus two Mac Pros and one iMac 5K – December 27, 2017
Extrapolating iMac Pro GPU performance using RX Vega 64 – December 14, 2017
Apple’s monstrously potent iMac Pro is for these professional computer users – December 14, 2017
How pros are already using Apple’s powerful iMac Pro – December 14, 2017
Apple’s iMac Pro, the most powerful Mac ever made, is now available starting at $4,999 – December 14, 2017
Apple’s monstrously potent iMac Pro is for these professional computer users – December 14, 2017