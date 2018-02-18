“Some high-end professional Mac users are frustrated, and they have been for years,” Samuel Axon writes for Ars Technica. “But things are definitely looking up… In April of last year, Apple invited press to discuss its plans for pro desktops, but it didn’t have specific products to announce at that time. This was a surprise, as Apple usually does not discuss its plans for products unless they are close to being ready for release. Some pro users’ discontent had reached a point at which assurances were needed. Two such assurances were made: Apple would overhaul the Mac Pro sometime after 2017, taking into account the mistakes it made in 2013, and it would double down on the iMac as a professional machine.”

“Apple soon announced the iMac Pro,” Axon writes. “After spending some time with the new release, I can confirm the iMac Pro is an impressive machine. It’s another step in the right direction for some of those same professionals, even though it doesn’t address every need the Mac Pro used to.”







“Without the T2 chip, the iMac Pro looks a lot like the iMac, but with more powerful, workstation-class internals,” Axon writes. “This chip is the most innovative thing about the machine.”

“Were it not for the T2 chip, which establishes a blueprint for a more integrated, more secure, and potentially more closed-off future for the Mac, this would look like just a faster iMac. And it is. But it’s much faster, and the use of workstation components matters for a lot of potential customers,” Axon writes. “The iMac Pro will delight the faithful and win back the hearts and minds of some disgruntled pro users even as it won’t work for all of them; it’s only half of the solution. For the rest, we’ll have to wait for that promised Mac Pro revamp. That had better be good.”

