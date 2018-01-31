“18-core iMac Pro configurations start at $7,399 in the United States, and with fully maxed out tech specs, the powerful workstation costs up to $13,199,” Rossignol reports. “Apple quoted a shipping estimate of 6-8 weeks for the 18-core iMac Pro, pushing most deliveries into early February, so it is ever so slightly ahead of its schedule. We haven’t confirmed if 14-core models have shipped yet.”
Rossignol reports, “iMac Pro is also available in 8-core and 10-core configurations, priced from $4,999, and those models began shipping in late December.”
MacDailyNews Take: For when you absolutely, positively have to sequence the human genome before your second cup of coffee.