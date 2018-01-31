“Apple today began shipping the 18-core iMac Pro to customers in the United States, just over six weeks after it began accepting orders,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “The first orders are estimated for delivery starting Tuesday, February 6.”

“18-core iMac Pro configurations start at $7,399 in the United States, and with fully maxed out tech specs, the powerful workstation costs up to $13,199,” Rossignol reports. “Apple quoted a shipping estimate of 6-8 weeks for the 18-core iMac Pro, pushing most deliveries into early February, so it is ever so slightly ahead of its schedule. We haven’t confirmed if 14-core models have shipped yet.”

Rossignol reports, “iMac Pro is also available in 8-core and 10-core configurations, priced from $4,999, and those models began shipping in late December.”

