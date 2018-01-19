“If you aren’t sure if you need the power of the iMac Pro, you almost certainly don’t,” Snell writes. “If, on the other hand, you are hungry for multi-core performance and a powerful GPU that will let you crank through intense tasks — in video editing, software development, photo and audio processing, science, graphics, and similar applications — this is the new Mac Pro you’ve been looking for, albeit in the shape of an iMac.”
“The iMac Pro is a Mac Pro in the body of a 5K iMac,” Snell writes. “If you’ve been using a 5K iMac but desperately need better performance from software that’s aggressively multithreaded, the iMac Pro will supply that performance.”
Much more, including benchmarks, in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good Jobs, what a gorgeous beast Apple hath begotten!
