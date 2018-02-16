“I’ve been inspired to make a few predictions after spending the morning looking at some of the powerful applications you can now run on a midrange iMac Pro,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “”

“Apple sees the way the industry is going. It’s decision last year to recommit to the pro Mac market followed years of criticism, but now it has made that declaration, it seems deadly serious in its determination to ensure that if PCs are going to be trucks, then it wants some of the most powerful trucks on the road to be Macs,” Evans writes. “The powerful iMac Pro represents the company’s first physical articulation of its promise, and already it has so much to offer to so many industries.”

Evans writes, “If we see the iMac Pro as Apple’s desiderata promise of what’s to come, the Mac Pro (when it finally does appear) will become the de rigeur enterprise workstation, equipped with the kind of chops it takes to deliver on the digital transformation projects the world’s biggest businesses are now engaged upon.”

