“No matter how you price it, the new iMac Pro is spendy. Fully-equipped, it pops eyeballs at a nose-bleedingly expensive $13,199,” David Gewirtz writes for ZDNet. “Even the base unit, at $4,999, is pricey. But is the iMac Pro really the most expensive Mac ever?”

“No,” Gewirtz writes. “As it turns out, accounting for inflation, the original Mac 128K introduced by Steve Jobs back when 1984 wasn’t going to be like 1984, was more expensive.”

“The original Mac was priced at $2,495 in 1984 dollars. Thirty four years later, that would be $5,919 in present day dollars, accounting for inflation,” Gewirtz writes. “Forget all the specs for a moment. I’d like you to take away two things from this article. First, current Macs, and even the iMac Pro still have the DNA of that first Mac. If we could somehow send an iMac Pro back in time to 1984, a Mac user living back then would be able to sit down and immediately use the machine. Second, when it comes to computing power, our buying power has exploded exponentially.”

