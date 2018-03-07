“With the help of some remote mad scientists, we were able to collect more 10-core iMac Pro CPU intensive benchmarks to compare with our 8-core iMac Pro — both with the same Pro Vega 64 GPU,” Rob Art Morgan writes for Bare Feats.

“The advantage of the 10-core iMac Pro ranged from 3% to 24%,” Morgan reports. “Equally configured, the cost premium of the 10-core varies from 11% to 14%.”

Morgan reports, “Compared to the fastest 2017 iMac 5K, the 8-core iMac Pro was 23% to 79% faster.”

Systems benchmarked:

• iMac Pro 10-core: 2017 iMac Pro 3.0GHz 10-Core Xeon W-2150B CPU, 64GB of 2666MHz DDR4 ECC SDRAM, AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 (16GB) GPU
• iMac Pro 8-core: 2017 iMac Pro 3.2GHz 8-Core Xeon W-2140B CPU, 32GB of 2666MHz DDR4 ECC SDRAM, AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 (16GB) GPU
• iMac 5K 4-core: 2017 iMac 5K 4.2GHz Quad Core i7 (7700K), 64GB of 2400MHz DDR4 SO-DIMM, AMD Radeon Pro 580 (8GB) GPU

See all of the benchmark results in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: If you’re in the market for such a beast, you likely know exactly which apps you need and how they’ll perform on machines with varied cores. Have fun supercomputing, iMac Pro users!

