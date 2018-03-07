“The advantage of the 10-core iMac Pro ranged from 3% to 24%,” Morgan reports. “Equally configured, the cost premium of the 10-core varies from 11% to 14%.”
Morgan reports, “Compared to the fastest 2017 iMac 5K, the 8-core iMac Pro was 23% to 79% faster.”
Systems benchmarked:
• iMac Pro 10-core: 2017 iMac Pro 3.0GHz 10-Core Xeon W-2150B CPU, 64GB of 2666MHz DDR4 ECC SDRAM, AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 (16GB) GPU
• iMac Pro 8-core: 2017 iMac Pro 3.2GHz 8-Core Xeon W-2140B CPU, 32GB of 2666MHz DDR4 ECC SDRAM, AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 (16GB) GPU
• iMac 5K 4-core: 2017 iMac 5K 4.2GHz Quad Core i7 (7700K), 64GB of 2400MHz DDR4 SO-DIMM, AMD Radeon Pro 580 (8GB) GPU
See all of the benchmark results in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you’re in the market for such a beast, you likely know exactly which apps you need and how they’ll perform on machines with varied cores. Have fun supercomputing, iMac Pro users!
SEE ALSO:
iMore reviews Apple’s new iMac Pro: Beauty of a beast – March 1, 2018
Ars Technica reviews Apple’s iMac Pro: It’s MUCH faster – February 18, 2018
Apple’s powerful iMac Pro is ready for the enterprise – February 16, 2018
Apple’s powerful new iMac Pro is actually cheaper than the original Mac – February 7, 2018
Aerospace engineer Dr. Craig Hunter reviews Apple’s 18-core iMac Pro: A bargain at $11,199 – February 3, 2018
Apple begins shipping 18-core iMac Pro units to customers – January 31, 2018
Macworld reviews Apple’s new iMac Pro: ‘Mac Pro power in the shape of an iMac’ – January 19, 2018
Apple’s iMac Pro has a Thunderbolt 3 storage surprise for you – January 19, 2018
What if Apple’s iMac Pro had TWO Vega GPUs? – January 16, 2018
Benchmarks: 8-core and 10-core iMac Pros running pro apps – January 11, 2018
iMac Pro PCIe-based flash storage: How fast versus other Macs? – January 5, 2018
Benchmark shootout: iMac Pro with Pro Vega 56 GPU versus optional Pro Vega 64 – January 4, 2018
Apple’s low-end 8-core iMac Pro benchmarked running pro apps – December 29, 2017
Low End iMac Pro versus two Mac Pros and one iMac 5K – December 27, 2017
Extrapolating iMac Pro GPU performance using RX Vega 64 – December 14, 2017
Apple’s monstrously potent iMac Pro is for these professional computer users – December 14, 2017
How pros are already using Apple’s powerful iMac Pro – December 14, 2017
Apple’s iMac Pro, the most powerful Mac ever made, is now available starting at $4,999 – December 14, 2017
Apple’s monstrously potent iMac Pro is for these professional computer users – December 14, 2017