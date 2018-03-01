“For the last few weeks I’ve been testing the lowest end, eight core, starting at $4999, one terabyte configuration of iMac Pro to see if it could hold up to my existing podcast and brand new YouTube workflow better than either my regular iMac or Kaby Lake MacBook Pro,” Ritchie writes. “The answer is yes, of course. It’s ludicrously powerful. But how exactly it did so, and the types of limits I ran into even on Apple’s new pro platform weren’t what I expected.”
“After several weeks on the worst iMac Pro Apple currently makes, I haven’t just survived. I’ve thrived,” Ritchie writes. “And at $4999 — and space gray! — that’s a great point of entry to a workstation-class Mac with a 5K display.”
Read more in the full review – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another stellar review for Apple’s insanely powerful iMac Pro!
