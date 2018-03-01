“It’s the professional grade Mac nobody knew they wanted until Apple announced,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “All the specs of typical of a Mac Pro — Xeon processors, ECC Ram, gobs of memory, and ridiculously fast storage — rolled up into the all-in-one chassis of iMac. And it shouldn’t really work. We’ve been told for years that what pros want is flexibility and expandability, configurable towers and upgradeable components. But it totally works. Because there are many kinds of pros and, for some, power is best when expressed through the whisper-quiet, eye-popping form of an integrated DCI-P3 5K display.”

“For the last few weeks I’ve been testing the lowest end, eight core, starting at $4999, one terabyte configuration of iMac Pro to see if it could hold up to my existing podcast and brand new YouTube workflow better than either my regular iMac or Kaby Lake MacBook Pro,” Ritchie writes. “The answer is yes, of course. It’s ludicrously powerful. But how exactly it did so, and the types of limits I ran into even on Apple’s new pro platform weren’t what I expected.”

“After several weeks on the worst iMac Pro Apple currently makes, I haven’t just survived. I’ve thrived,” Ritchie writes. “And at $4999 — and space gray! — that’s a great point of entry to a workstation-class Mac with a 5K display.”

Read more in the full review – recommended – here.