“Apple’s iMac Pro desktop computer boasts a bevy of top-notch tech specs,” Ken Mingis writes for Computerworld. “It starts with an 8-core Intel Xeon W chip, a high-end graphics card with 8GB of HBM2 memory, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD for storage and 8 USB ports (four of them USB-C/Thunderbolt). Oh, and it has a 5K retina display and comes in a space gray case to distinguish it from lesser iMacs.”

“Prices start at $4,999 – and with a few upgrades (18-core processor, anyone?) can easily top $10,000,” Mingis writes. “Even so, Apple expert Michael deAgonia told Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis he’s getting a new iMac Pro this month, and went on to explain why. In a word: video.”

Mingis writes, “Thus ensued a debate between DeAgonia and IDG Enterprise video producer Chris Hebert – in his Mingis on Tech debut – on the merits of spending high-roller money on a computer.”

Read more and listen to the podcast in the full article here.