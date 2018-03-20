“According to a new digital media trends survey, Americans spend more than $2 billion per month on streaming subscriptions, and Apple appears ready to capture some of that in the near future with its aggressive content creation moves,” Stephen Silver reports for AppleInsider.

“The 12th edition of Deloitte’s Digital Media Trends Survey found that 55 percent of U.S. households now subscribe to at least one streaming service, and the average streaming video subscriber is paying for three services,” Silver reports. “Also, more than 48 percent of U.S. consumers stream television content either every day or weekly, a number that was just 37 percent last year. And those subscribing to specific services are largely driven to do so by exclusive content.”

Silver reports, “The news from the survey bodes well for Apple’s ambitious content plans…”

