“On the heels of releasing iOS 11 today, Apple has published a few new how-to videos to its YouTube channel promoting what’s now possible with its latest mobile OS and iPad,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac.

“Today’s videos include 3 new one-minute long how-to shorts as part of the same series released last month and one video that has been updated,” Potuck reports. “The newest videos are How to copy and paste across devices with iOS, How to harness the power of the new Dock with iOS 11, How to retouch a photo, and How to magically convert handwritten notes to text then share them (updated from last month).”

“Until now, Apple hasn’t featured any third-party apps in these videos, but today’s release How to retouch a photo highlights the popular photo editing app Pixelmator,” Potuck reports. “How to magically convert handwritten notes to text then share them features the app GoodNotes.”



