“One of the biggest complaints I’ve seen leveled against the iPad is that it was too expensive compared to other tablets, and that the high price was acting as a barrier to sales,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “Turns out that was true.”

“Earlier this year Apple attempted to resuscitate flagging sales by turning to the older-than-dirt sale trick of cutting prices. And it looks like it’s worked. But at a price. Sales are up, for sure,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Problem is, increased sales hasn’t done much for revenue or profits. While iPad sales are up 15 percent year-on-year, revenue only climbed by a measly 2 percent.”



“During yesterday’s earnings call… We find that people who buy iPads actually love the iPad – so the trick is getting them to buy them,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “It seems that people love everything about the iPad – except the price.”

Read more in the full article here.