“It’s worth noting the iPad still outsells the Mac by nearly three-to-one,” David Chartier writes for The Mac Observer. “Plus, somewhere around 2015, the iPad hit a milestone of selling more total units in half a decade than the Mac in its 30 year history.”

“After using the public beta, I cannot stress this enough: iOS 11 is a colossal leap forward. From drag-and-drop to new multitasking tools, I find some workflows easier on iOS versus macOS now,” Chartier writes. “That will only get better in the fall once iOS 11 ships and apps can publish updates to support it.”

“The iPad Pro is the best iPad Apple has ever shipped (I’m typing this on Apple’s new iPad Pro 10.5-inch). But if you don’t need all that power, the 2017 iPad is a fantastic deal at $329,” Chartier writes. “For many, it could be an extremely affordable and portable computer, even if you add a hardware keyboard for convenience.”

