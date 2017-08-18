iOS 11 “effectively turns an iPad into a mobile computer through a number of new features that go beyond previous limits with a focus on multi-tasking,” Russell reports. “Apple itself has a released a series of videos that guide you through the new feature additions, some of which are not straightforward, with relative simplicity.”
Apple’s six-video playlist:
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Along with price (See: $329 iPad), iOS 11 will fuel a robust iPad upgrade cycle.
As our own SteveJack remarked seconds after Apple’s Craig Federighi unveiled iOS 11’s new features (namely, Multi-Touch Drag and Drop, the new Dock, and the Files app):
Finally, the promise of iPad is realized.
