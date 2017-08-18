“iOS 11, the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system, is quite the game-changer for iPad owners,” Jon Russell reports for TechCrunch.

iOS 11 “effectively turns an iPad into a mobile computer through a number of new features that go beyond previous limits with a focus on multi-tasking,” Russell reports. “Apple itself has a released a series of videos that guide you through the new feature additions, some of which are not straightforward, with relative simplicity.”

Apple’s six-video playlist:





