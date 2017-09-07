“While only an early proof of concept, I can’t help but see today’s ARKit revelation as yet another step toward Minority Report-style future computer user interfaces, a new ARKit technology that makes it possible for us to use our real hands within virtual spaces in order to interact with virtual objects in AR,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“Up until now, there has been a very painful limitation to the current state of AR technology – the inability to interact intuitively in depth with augmented objects in 3D space,” said Daniel Carlman, co-founder and CEO of ManoMotion.

“Introducing gesture control to the ARKit, and being the first in the market to show proof of this, for that matter, is a tremendous milestone for us. We’re eager to see how developers create and potentially redefine interaction in Augmented Reality.”

Evans writes, “The integration will be available to developers in the next build of ManoMotion’s SDK, first for Unity iOS, followed by native iOS in subsequent updates.”





Read more in the full article here.