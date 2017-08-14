“The iPhone SE may look like an iPhone 5s on the outside, but on the inside, it has almost exactly the same components as the iPhone 6s. A good example is the 12-megapixel rear-facing camera,” Marzouk writes. “It captured detailed, colour-accurate shots in bright sunlight as well as in dimly lit, low light situations too.”
“Another point of similarity between the iPhone SE and it’s bigger stablemates is the A9 processor and 2GB of memory. Although ‘only’ a dual core CPU, it easily held its own against the quad-core and eight core chips found in flagship Android and Windows Mobile phones. It makes the iPhone SE one of the fastest phones available,” Marzouk writes. “The iPhone SE is an excellent smartphone for those of us who just find phablets far too awkward and unwieldy to use comfortably.”
Much in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: Still fast, eminently pocketable, and impeccably designed – what’s not to love? If you’ve got the eyes for it and/or don’t mind scrolling, iPhone SE just might be the iPhone for you!
