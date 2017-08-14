“There are some small changes but the iPhone SE uses the same casing as the iPhone 5s. Buyers can choose from pink, gold, silver and grey colour options for the colour of their case. The edges of the device are now matte instead of shiny,” Zach Marzouk writes for IT Pro. “Apple’s decision to use the casing that originated with the 2012 iPhone 5 may appear to be behind the times, but it gives the SE a couple of advantages. Firstly, it keeps the device’s cost fairly low (for an iPhone), and secondly the metal and glass construction still looks modern and sleek five years later.”

“The iPhone SE may look like an iPhone 5s on the outside, but on the inside, it has almost exactly the same components as the iPhone 6s. A good example is the 12-megapixel rear-facing camera,” Marzouk writes. “It captured detailed, colour-accurate shots in bright sunlight as well as in dimly lit, low light situations too.”



“Another point of similarity between the iPhone SE and it’s bigger stablemates is the A9 processor and 2GB of memory. Although ‘only’ a dual core CPU, it easily held its own against the quad-core and eight core chips found in flagship Android and Windows Mobile phones. It makes the iPhone SE one of the fastest phones available,” Marzouk writes. “The iPhone SE is an excellent smartphone for those of us who just find phablets far too awkward and unwieldy to use comfortably.”

Much in the full review here.