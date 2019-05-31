“‘Can’t innovate anymore, my ass,’ proclaimed Apple exec Phil Schiller when he introduced the redesigned Mac Pro back in 2013. It was meant to be ‘the future of the pro desktop,’ but it certainly wasn’t,” Tom Warren writes for The Verge. “Four years later, Apple was forced to admit that the Mac Pro was a mess after some of Apple’s most loyal customers claimed the company had lost touch with its pro users and truly lost its way.”
“If Apple is ready to unveil its new Mac Pro on Monday at WWDC, there can’t be any bravado about ‘courage’ or innovation,” Warren writes. “It should be a time to prove the company has listened to those who have felt underserved and rejected.”
“Apple doesn’t need to wow us with another innovative design. It needs to get back to the basics,” Warren writes. “Apple now has a chance to show it can make a truly impressive PC.”
MacDailyNews Take: PC is this case means “Professional Computer.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A heartfelt apology is also in order, certainly, but over half a decade is far, far too long to have let the Mac Pro languish. No apology, however elaborate, will suffice. Forgiveness will have to be earned over a long time via demonstrated consistency on Apple’s part.
Here’s hoping Apple Mac Pro revolutionizes professional desktop computing! Long-suffering professional Mac users deserve nothing less.
(No pressure, Apple.)
