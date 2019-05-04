“Apple CEO Tim Cook is worried – about the protection of personal data, kids’ relationships with their devices, and the amount of time consumers are spending on devices,” Allie Yang and Tess Scott report for ABC News.

“In an exclusive interview, Cook told ABC News’ Diane Sawyer that Apple is working hard to promote increased regulation of the use and storage of consumer data, empower parents to control their kids’ relationship with devices and enable customers to be more aware of how much time they’re spending on their phones,” Yang and Scott report. “The Apple executive said that while growing up, ‘one of the worst things, other than… something like hurting somebody or something, was the Peeping Tom. You know, somebody looking in the window. The people who track on the internet know a lot more about you than if somebody’s looking in your window. A lot more.'”

“Cook said that Apple is an “ally” in that fight to protect consumers’ personal information,” Yang and Scott report. “‘You are not our product,’ he said about the more than a billion consumers who use Apple products. ‘Our products are iPhone and iPads. We treasure your data. We want to help you, keep it private and keep it secure. We’re on your side.'”



