“Often people ask about the best anti-virus software, sometimes because they feel they need to have something installed, or they are required to do so by their company or school,” Gary Rosenzweig writes for MacMost.

“But,” Rosenzweig explains, “macOS already comes with anti-malware software, built-in as part of the operating system.”

“There are three parts to this: Gatekeeper, XProtect and the Malware Removal Tool,” Rosenzweig writes. “Learn about them and find out how to make sure they are up-to-date.”



Full article here.