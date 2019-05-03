“For the past few weeks I’ve been on a mission. A mission to find the ultimate iPhone speed-up tip. And I think I’ve found it,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “The problem is, it’s also the worst in that it creates the most work in its aftermath.”

“I love how people think that there’s some switch or tweak you can do to iOS that will dramatically speed up an iPhone, especially an older iPhone that’s showing its age,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “The truth is that iOS is pretty well tuned to offer excellent performance under a wide variety of conditions. But there’s also little doubt that over time, a speedy new iPhone turns into a sluggish old iPhone. Load apps and data and several layers of iOS updates onto the device, and it all takes a toll on performance.”

“But there is a way to speed things up, and speed things up dramatically,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “And it’s quite simple to do… Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings. But before you rush to do that, beware. This is a massive hassle.”

MacDailyNews Take: Ah, the dreaded — yet ultimately so refreshing — clean install!

