“The thre at of RFID skimming has given rise to an enormous industry of RFID-blocking products,” Hill reports. “It’s a standard feature in smart wallets, and you can even buy shirts and jeans with RFID blocking pockets built in. The question is: Are they worth buying?”
“‘No, they’re a waste of money,’ Roger Grimes, data-driven defense evangelist at KnowBe4, told Digital Trends. ‘You shouldn’t spend one cent. There has still to this day not been a report of a single real-world crime that an RFID blocking product would have stopped,'” Hill reports. “In theory, criminals can buy readers for less than $100 and then sneak up behind people and scan their pockets or bags… But there’s a problem with this supposition. ‘The information that’s actually stored and transmitted on the card is not enough to complete a transaction anymore,’ Grimes said. ‘That changed many years ago.'”
MacDailyNews Take: There’s no harm is using these RFID-blocking products, just no benefit, either.