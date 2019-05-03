MacDailyNews Take: Uh, yuck.

“A Taiwanese man was stunned to find that his Apple AirPod still worked after he swallowed the device and was forced to dig it out of a toilet,” Tim Stickings reports for The Daily Mail.

“Ben Hsu fell asleep with the pair of wireless headphones still in his ears but woke up unable to find one of them,” Stickings reports. “Using an iPhone tracking feature he discovered the device was still in his room and heard its beeping sound following him around.”

MacDailyNews Take: 🤣

“He said: ‘I checked under my blanket and looked around but couldn’t find it – then I realized the sound was coming from my stomach,'” Stickings reports. “Fortunately for Mr Hsu the AirPod resurfaced when he relieved himself at a railway station the next day.”

MacDailyNews Take: Uh, yuck, again. At a railway station, no less. Good thing it wasn’t in a port-a-potty!

“After washing the AirPod and letting it dry, Mr. Hsu was amazed to find that it still worked,” Stickings reports. “‘The battery was still at 41 percent! It was incredible,’ he said, calling his experience with the Apple product ‘magical.'”

