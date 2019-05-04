“Wnlike last year, when Apple focused mostly on shoring up the speed and responsiveness of its software, there’s a stronger chance of major product introductions and revelations in 2019,” Jaffe writes. “Perhaps the most anticipated news concerns the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system, likely to be called iOS 13, which powers the iPhone and iPad, and which is overdue for a major overhaul… [with] greater interoperability between iOS with macOS.”
“Given the precedent for hardware announcements and introductions at WWDC, there’s also a chance that we could see a new MacBook Pro or iPad Pro, or some other unknown product, brought out on stage. The company could also debut the updated Mac Pro, which it has already pledged to reveal in 2019,” Jaffe writes. “Apple may be taking another step toward evolving the iPad into a true laptop replacement. Federico Viticci, editor in chief of MacStories, says that the company may build in mouse support for the iPad in a future version of iOS. ”
Marzipan is gonna be amazing. I know old Mac guard are anxious but this feels like the early days of iPhone to me—poking at the APIs months before they became an SDK, seeing the kinds of things that could be built, etc. I trust Apple to make this the best way to write Mac apps
— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) May 3, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: WWDC is the perfect venue to at least reveal the next-gen Mac Pro (and new Apple pro displays) and begin rebuilding the fractured relationship with professional Mac users who are relatively small in number, but who carry outsized influence. We’re not expecting it, but if they unveiled and days after began shipping the new Mac Pro and Apple display(s) at WWDC we’d be very pleasantly surprised.
We are as excited as ever about our great pipeline of hardware, software and services and we’re looking forward to sharing more information about the future of our four software platforms at our Worldwide Developer Conference now less than five weeks from now. Everyone here is hard at work to prepare for WWDC, and it’s always a privilege to get to share the future of our platforms with the community of world changing developers who bring it to life. You are not going to want to miss this one. — Appel CEO Tim Cook, April 30, 2019
