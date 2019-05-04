“We’re less than a month away from Apple’s annual developer conference, which kicks off on June 3, and expectations are ballooning,” Justin Jaffe writes for CNET. “If the rumors are true, the company may use the event to unveil new hardware and announce one of the more significant changes to it iOS and MacOS software road map in years. ”

“Wnlike last year, when Apple focused mostly on shoring up the speed and responsiveness of its software, there’s a stronger chance of major product introductions and revelations in 2019,” Jaffe writes. “Perhaps the most anticipated news concerns the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system, likely to be called iOS 13, which powers the iPhone and iPad, and which is overdue for a major overhaul… [with] greater interoperability between iOS with macOS.”

“Given the precedent for hardware announcements and introductions at WWDC, there’s also a chance that we could see a new MacBook Pro or iPad Pro, or some other unknown product, brought out on stage. The company could also debut the updated Mac Pro, which it has already pledged to reveal in 2019,” Jaffe writes. “Apple may be taking another step toward evolving the iPad into a true laptop replacement. Federico Viticci, editor in chief of MacStories, says that the company may build in mouse support for the iPad in a future version of iOS. ”

Marzipan is gonna be amazing. I know old Mac guard are anxious but this feels like the early days of iPhone to me—poking at the APIs months before they became an SDK, seeing the kinds of things that could be built, etc. I trust Apple to make this the best way to write Mac apps — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) May 3, 2019

