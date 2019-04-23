“‘We all have to be intellectually honest, and we have to admit that what we’re doing isn’t working,’ said Cook, in an interview with former TIME Editor in Chief Nancy Gibbs,” De La Garza reports. “‘Technology needs to be regulated. There are now too many examples where the no rails have resulted in a great damage to society,’ [Cook said].”
“Cook suggested that U.S. regulators could look to Europe’s passage of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018. ‘GDPR isn’t ideal,’ said Cook. ‘But GDPR is a step in the right direction,'” De La Garza reports. “Cook’s view is that the tech industry has no other responsible option but to accept more government oversight, a position he outlined in a recent TIME Ideas piece. ‘I’m hopeful,’ Cook said at the Summit. ‘We are advocating strongly for regulation — I do not see another path.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Quotes from Apple CEO Tim Cook:
I see privacy as one of the most important issues of the twenty-first century. We’re at a stage now where more information about you is online and on your phone than there is in your house… We [at Apple] take that very seriously. I’m not a pro-regulation kind of person. I believe in the free market. Deeply… [but] I think some level of government regulation is important to come out of that.
—
You are not our product.
—
The narrative that some companies will try to get you to believe is, “I’ve got to take all of your data to make my service better.” Well, don’t believe them. Whoever’s telling you that, it’s a bunch of bunk.
