“I wouldn’t trade working for him for any job I’ve ever had — and I don’t know anyone in the Macintosh Division who would, either,” Kawasaki writes. “Jobs elevated women to positions of power long before it was cool or socially responsible to do so. He didn’t care about gender, sexual orientation, race, creed or color. He divided the world into two groups: ‘Insanely great people’ and ‘crappy people.’ It was that simple.”
“I hope that everyone has at least one chance to work for someone as brilliant as Steve Jobs,” Kawasaki writes. “It won’t be easy, but what doesn’t end your career makes it stronger.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Which, as mistakes, missed deadlines, and abject failures pile up at today’s Apple, naturally provokes questions about how the company operates today.
Tim Cook fired Scott Forstall and aligned the executive staff so as to have peace. …which is to say there is no conflict
— Bob Burrough (@bob_burrough) January 16, 2017
Apple is the most successful broken company in the history of the world… The butterfly keyboard is but one manifestation of Apple’s issues. The AirPower fiasco (printed on AirPods boxes no less) is another. Five+ years and counting with a dead-end goofball design on sale as the company’s flagship Mac, yet another. Need we go on? There have been many easily avoidable screwups over the years and, until the root cause is fixed — this stems from the very top with misplaced priorities and conflict aversion, to name just two biggies — these snafus will likely continue, further eroding Apple’s brand in the process. — MacDailyNews, April 2, 2019
