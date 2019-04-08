“I’ve had a long and exciting journey — full of failures and successes — since I first started working at Apple in 1983,” Guy Kawasaki writes for CNBC. “Ask people who worked at Apple when Steve Jobs was around, and they’ll very bluntly tell you it wasn’t easy. There were days where he was impressed by my work, and there were days when I was certain he would fire me. But it was always exciting because we were on a mission to prevent totalitarianism.”

“I wouldn’t trade working for him for any job I’ve ever had — and I don’t know anyone in the Macintosh Division who would, either,” Kawasaki writes. “Jobs elevated women to positions of power long before it was cool or socially responsible to do so. He didn’t care about gender, sexual orientation, race, creed or color. He divided the world into two groups: ‘Insanely great people’ and ‘crappy people.’ It was that simple.”

“I hope that everyone has at least one chance to work for someone as brilliant as Steve Jobs,” Kawasaki writes. “It won’t be easy, but what doesn’t end your career makes it stronger.”

