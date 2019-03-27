“Nop, I havn’t fogottn how to wit. No did my dito go on vacation,” Joanna Stern writes for The Wall Street Journal. “You s, to sha th pain of using an Appl laptop kyboad that’s faild aft fou months, I could only think of on ida: tak all th bokn ltts out of my column.”

“A poposd nationwid class-action suit allgs that Appl has bn awa of th dfctiv natu of ths kyboads sinc 2015 yt sold affctd laptops without disclosing th poblm. Som popl with ths nw thid-gnation kyboads hav askd to join th suit, says Simon Gill, an attony at Giad Shap, on of th law fims involvd in th suit,” Stern writes. “‘W a awa that a small numb of uss a having issus with thi thid-gnation buttfly kyboad and fo that w a soy,’ an Appl spoksman said in a statmnt. ‘Th vast majoity of Mac notbook customs a having a positiv xpinc with th nw kyboad.’ If you hav a poblm, contact Appl custom svic, h addd.”

Stern writes, “I appciat Appl’s apology, but until th company says goodby to th buttfly onc and fo all, it’s impotant to undstand why it baks, and what you might b abl to do about it.”

“For any Appl nginrs and xcutivs rading,” Stern writes, “this is th xprinc you’r providing to customrs who shll out $1,200 or mor—somtims a lot mor. This is th xprinc aftr THR attmpts at this kyboard dsign. It’s tim to stop prioritizing thinnss ovr usability. It’s tim to st th buttrfly kyboard fr. Lt it fly…far, far away.”

Read more in the full article here.