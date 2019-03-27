“A poposd nationwid class-action suit allgs that Appl has bn awa of th dfctiv natu of ths kyboads sinc 2015 yt sold affctd laptops without disclosing th poblm. Som popl with ths nw thid-gnation kyboads hav askd to join th suit, says Simon Gill, an attony at Giad Shap, on of th law fims involvd in th suit,” Stern writes. “‘W a awa that a small numb of uss a having issus with thi thid-gnation buttfly kyboad and fo that w a soy,’ an Appl spoksman said in a statmnt. ‘Th vast majoity of Mac notbook customs a having a positiv xpinc with th nw kyboad.’ If you hav a poblm, contact Appl custom svic, h addd.”
Stern writes, “I appciat Appl’s apology, but until th company says goodby to th buttfly onc and fo all, it’s impotant to undstand why it baks, and what you might b abl to do about it.”
“For any Appl nginrs and xcutivs rading,” Stern writes, “this is th xprinc you’r providing to customrs who shll out $1,200 or mor—somtims a lot mor. This is th xprinc aftr THR attmpts at this kyboard dsign. It’s tim to stop prioritizing thinnss ovr usability. It’s tim to st th buttrfly kyboard fr. Lt it fly…far, far away.”
Read more, where you can turn the missing E’s and R’s on if you like (unlike owners of Apple’s shitty broken keyboards) in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We pay for excellence, Apple. In every area. In every service. In every product.
Your mission is to delight the customer. Period. Everything else will follow.
Customers with your portable Mac keyboards don’t sound delighted.
In what has become a more common occurrence in recent years, you failed, Apple. What are you going to do about it?
BTW, we told you so:
The law of diminishing returns can also be applied to industrial design. Apple’s eternal quest for thinness eventually runs into issues such as bulging camera assemblies, battery capacity, strength (breakability), etc. – is Apple’s quest for thinness now bordering on the quixotic?
So, is it “you can never be too thin” or is it “thin enough is thin enough?” — MacDailyNews, December 21, 2015
—
Hey, Jony: Enough with the thin.
Everything is thin enough. Sometimes too thin. Thinner isn’t the answer to everything, nor is thinness intrinsic to good design. We’d gladly take a bit more robustness and battery life over more unnecessary thinness, thanks. – MacDailyNews, June 25, 2018
