“A fast computer with a crummy keyboard is like a Les Paul with broken strings or a Ferrari with a busted gearshift. They’re no good if you can’t use them right,” David Pierce writes for The Wall Street Journal. “A good keyboard somehow disappears, like you’re mind-melded with your PC.”

“That’s why the keyboard is what matters most to me about the new MacBook Pro. The five rows of keys look virtually identical to last year’s model, but Apple is calling this its third-generation ‘butterfly’ keyboard. Apple says the big difference is that it’s quieter,” Pierce writes. ” But my testing shows Apple likely fixed a bigger problem than noise.”

“Since each key moves so little to begin with, anything in its way — even a speck of dust—could render it useless. Apple says very few people have had problems but still offers free repairs. Three complaints seeking class-action status in California allege Apple knew the keyboard was faulty and continued to sell it anyway,” Pierce writes. “This brings us back to the new MacBook Pro keyboard. Apple’s most substantive change is a thin silicone membrane attached underneath the keys. It does dampen sound, at least a little. I’ve found the new Pro’s keyboard to be both quieter and more pleasant to listen to, without some of the high-end thwacking of the old model. It seems likely, though, that the real purpose of the membrane isn’t about decibels. It’s about dust.”

“It acts as a shield for the tiny butterfly wings and as a bellows blowing dust out every time you press a key,” Pierce writes. “If Apple were to acknowledge the membrane’s dust benefits, that would require admitting there was a dust problem with a keyboard it continues to sell in high volumes on cheaper MacBooks.”

