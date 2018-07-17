“Which could be a good thing, because up until now the keyboard on the MacBook Pro has been a major source of ire. The keys themselves have very short ‘travel,'” Cranz writes. “Most laptop keys have around 1.5 to 2mm of travel. The MacBook Pro has under 1mm. That means it’s more prone to obstruction by things like crumbs from a bag of chips. When a crumb gets stuck under the key it can’t be fully depressed. It becomes quite firm, and annoying to use, if it’s usable at all.”
“In a teardown last week, the gadget surgeons at iFixit discovered that the key switches—the actual key mechanism—on the new MacBook Pro are now covered by a silicon membrane,” Cranz writes. “That membrane should, theoretically, keep crumbs and other detritus out, thus, potentially ameliorating one of the biggest problems arising from the keyboard’s shallow travel distance.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, the prevailing theory is that the sticky key issue is fixed or, at least, improved, but Apple can’t come out and say it due to legal reasons, so only time will tell.
