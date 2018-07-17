“Last week, Apple announced an updated MacBook Pro, packing in fresh processors that were announced just three months ago, and tweaking the keyboard,” Alex Cranz writes for Gizmodo. “I’ve spent the last day with that new keyboard—after nearly two years with the old one—and I noticed the difference immediately. But I’m not sure if I would say it’s an improvement. Nor would I say it’s worse. For now, it’s just, well, different.”

“Which could be a good thing, because up until now the keyboard on the MacBook Pro has been a major source of ire. The keys themselves have very short ‘travel,'” Cranz writes. “Most laptop keys have around 1.5 to 2mm of travel. The MacBook Pro has under 1mm. That means it’s more prone to obstruction by things like crumbs from a bag of chips. When a crumb gets stuck under the key it can’t be fully depressed. It becomes quite firm, and annoying to use, if it’s usable at all.”

“In a teardown last week, the gadget surgeons at iFixit discovered that the key switches—the actual key mechanism—on the new MacBook Pro are now covered by a silicon membrane,” Cranz writes. “That membrane should, theoretically, keep crumbs and other detritus out, thus, potentially ameliorating one of the biggest problems arising from the keyboard’s shallow travel distance.”

