“As part of a showcase for the new MacBook Pros in New York City, Apple introduced several journalists to… power users — from photographers and scientists to app developers — who have been putting this hardware through demanding real-world tests,” Mark Spoonauer reports for LAPTOP Magazine. “[A] fascinating demo was given by Lucas Gilman, an adventure photographer and filmmaker who has been using the new MacBook Pro to create large format gigapixel images.”

“Snapping as many as 100 huge images over a 2-minute span, Gilman has been working with files that are between 60 and 80GB in size. He puts all of the images together in a program called Autopano Giga and creates a poster-size image that he says ‘can be as tall as a building,'” Spoonauer reports. “As Gillman says, “there is no take two,” in his specialized line of work, and the new 15-inch MacBook has made much quicker work of processing files in the field.”



“For Sal Kato, an assistant professor of neurology at UCSF, he’s been leveraging the new MacBook Pro to unlock the mysteries of the brain. During a demo he showed how he can analyze high-resolution images of neurons in nematodes (the simplest animal with a nervous system) to better understand how the brain works,” Spoonauer reports. “‘We’re dealing with large data sets and writing and running code non-stop,’ said Kato.”

