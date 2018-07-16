“In a teardown of the newly-released MacBook Pro, iFixit noticed a curious addition to the keyboard—a thin silicone overlay placed around the butterfly switches for each key,” Sanders writes. “The Verge indicated that an Apple representative told them during the release event that the ‘new third-generation keyboard wasn’t designed to solve those [dust] issues.’ However, iFixit noted that an Apple patent application published in March describing effectively this silicone overlay design characterized it as a ‘contaminant ingress prevention and/or alleviation [mechanism].'”
iFixit posits that the quieter response from the keyboard is a side-effect of the anti-dust silicone membrane, and that ‘the quiet angle is, quite literally, a cover-up,'” Sanders writes. “Given the lawsuits, it could be problematic to announce that the issue is fixed.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: So, the prevailing theory is that the sticky key issue is fixed or, at least, improved, but Apple can’t come out and say it due to legal reasons.
Time will tell.
SEE ALSO:
Two things seem obvious about Apple’s MacBook Pro keyboard – July 13, 2018
Apple’s revised MacBook Pro butterfly keyboard: Quieter may not be enough – July 13, 2018
Apple says new MacBook Pro keyboard won’t fix sticky key issue – July 12, 2018
The 5 biggest changes in Apple’s new MacBook Pro – July 12, 2018
With Apple’s leap to 8th-generation Intel processors, the MacBook Pro just got a whole lot faster – July 12, 2018
Apple begins exclusively selling ‘Blackmagic eGPU’ for $699 alongside new MacBook Pros – July 12, 2018
Apple’s new 2018 MacBook Pro models now available with revised butterfly keyboards, much faster performance possible – July 12, 2018
MacBook Pro (2018): First look, listen, and feel! – July 12, 2018
What power users say about Apple’s new 2018 MacBook Pros – July 12, 2018
Apple unveils new MacBook Pro models with faster performance and new features for pros – July 12, 2018