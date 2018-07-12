“I just got back from checking out Apple’s new, 2018 MacBooks Pro,” Rene Ritchie reports for iMore. “I’m excited because I didn’t just get the regular old product briefing and hands-on time with the new displays and new keyboards — yeah, there’s a new keyboard! I mean, I got that, and it’s fine, it’s good, but I also got a lot more.”

“I got to spend a couple of hours talking to real pro photographers, scientists, video editors, music producers, and developers who have been living on these new machines for a week or couple already,” Ritchie reports. “The 13-inch has been upgraded to quad core, which is great. There are options for i5 and i7 up to 2.7 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz and double the eDRAM. That’s paired with Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics 655 with 128MB of eDRAM. You never get the same performance with integrated graphics as you get with discrete, but you get power efficiency which is good at the smaller, more portable end of the lineup. The 15-inch, by contrast, is all about power. So, it has Radeon Pro discrete graphics with 4GB of video memory (on all configurations) and a hexa (6) core processor, with options for i7 and Core i9 processors up to 2.9 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.8 GHz. That makes it up to 70% faster.”

“While memory is the same on the 13-inch — up to 16 GB of high-efficiency LPDDR3 — the 15-inch now has an option for up to 32 GB of DDR4. Non-LPDDR memory is less energy efficient, though. So, to compensate for it and for the power draw of the extra cores, Apple is increasing the size of the battery,” Ritchie reports. “You don’t get any extra battery life, mind you, but you don’t lose any either. It’s still Apple-standard 10 hours.”



“Yes, TrueTone is also coming to the 2018 MacBooks Pro! And not just to the main display, but to the TouchBar as well,” Ritchie reports. “Just like on iPad Pro and iPhone X, a specially designed ambient light sensor constantly measures color temperature and adjusts the display so whites stay looking paper white and not florescent blueish or incandescent yellowish light. Because the MacBook Pro already has individually calibrated and color managed DCI-P3 displays, the result is terrific. Looking at it side-by-side with the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, it was identical, which is beyond impressive.”

