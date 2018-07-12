“Well better late than never, as they say. Apple’s bumping up the specs of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro (with Touch Bar) to the 8th-generation Intel chips, plus adding a few other goodies that should help make them tear through your Final Cut and Photoshop tasks,” Cross writes. “We will test, benchmark, and thoroughly review the new MacBook Pros just as soon as possible, of course. While you wait, let’s dive into the specs, compare them with what we know from Windows laptops, and paint a picture of just how much better these new MacBook Pros may be.”
“The powerhouse 15-inch MacBook Pros jump from 4 cores with 8 threads up to 6 cores with 12 threads. Those who like the more compact 13-inch model get an even bigger increase, jumping from 2 cores and 4 threads to 4 cores and 8 threads,” Cross writes. “Expect the 15-inch MacBook Pros to be 15 to 50 percent faster in CPU-limited tasks. And that’s just the jump from the 4-core to the 6-core chips. Imagine the boost we’ll see on 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, where the cache and boost clock speeds go up and the core counts double.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take:
SEE ALSO:
Apple begins exclusively selling ‘Blackmagic eGPU’ for $699 alongside new MacBook Pros – July 12, 2018
Apple’s new 2018 MacBook Pro models now available with revised butterfly keyboards, much faster performance possible – July 12, 2018
MacBook Pro (2018): First look, listen, and feel! – July 12, 2018
What power users say about Apple’s new 2018 MacBook Pros – July 12, 2018
Apple unveils new MacBook Pro models with faster performance and new features for pros – July 12, 2018