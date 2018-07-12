“This past April, when all the high-performance Windows laptops transitioned to Intel’s new 8th-generation ‘Coffee Lake’ processors, Apple fans were left scratching their heads,” Jason Cross writes for Macworld. “If it offers such a huge boost in performance…why isn’t Apple upgrading the MacBook Pro?”

“Well better late than never, as they say. Apple’s bumping up the specs of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro (with Touch Bar) to the 8th-generation Intel chips, plus adding a few other goodies that should help make them tear through your Final Cut and Photoshop tasks,” Cross writes. “We will test, benchmark, and thoroughly review the new MacBook Pros just as soon as possible, of course. While you wait, let’s dive into the specs, compare them with what we know from Windows laptops, and paint a picture of just how much better these new MacBook Pros may be.”



“The powerhouse 15-inch MacBook Pros jump from 4 cores with 8 threads up to 6 cores with 12 threads. Those who like the more compact 13-inch model get an even bigger increase, jumping from 2 cores and 4 threads to 4 cores and 8 threads,” Cross writes. “Expect the 15-inch MacBook Pros to be 15 to 50 percent faster in CPU-limited tasks. And that’s just the jump from the 4-core to the 6-core chips. Imagine the boost we’ll see on 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, where the cache and boost clock speeds go up and the core counts double.”

Much more in the full article here.