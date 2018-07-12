“Apple announced external GPU support at last year’s WWDC, finally rolling out support for the feature back in March,” Brian Heater reports for TechCrunch.

“Alongside the release of new MacBook Pros, the company has taken an extra step toward embracing the tech by giving its seal of approval to a new system from Blackmagic — the simply named Blackmagic eGPU,” Heater reports. “The $699 accessory features an AMD Radeon Pro 580 graphics card and 8GB of DDR5 RAM in a fairly small footprint. There’s an HDMI port, four USB 3.1s, and three Thunderbolt 3s, the latter of which makes it unique among these peripherals.”

Heater reports, “The eGPU is available now through Apple’s retail channels.”



