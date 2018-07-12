“Alongside the release of new MacBook Pros, the company has taken an extra step toward embracing the tech by giving its seal of approval to a new system from Blackmagic — the simply named Blackmagic eGPU,” Heater reports. “The $699 accessory features an AMD Radeon Pro 580 graphics card and 8GB of DDR5 RAM in a fairly small footprint. There’s an HDMI port, four USB 3.1s, and three Thunderbolt 3s, the latter of which makes it unique among these peripherals.”
Heater reports, “The eGPU is available now through Apple’s retail channels.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple says the Blackmagic eGPU should offer 2.8x faster graphics performance on the 15-inch MacBook Pro and a whopping 8x faster on the 13-inch model.
Check it out via Apple.com here.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s new 2018 MacBook Pro models now available with revised butterfly keyboards, much faster performance possible – July 12, 2018
MacBook Pro (2018): First look, listen, and feel! – July 12, 2018
What power users say about Apple’s new 2018 MacBook Pros – July 12, 2018
Apple unveils new MacBook Pro models with faster performance and new features for pros – July 12, 2018