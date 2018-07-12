“Today, Apple begins shipping the new 2018 refresh of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro. The new machines are not major redesigns, but they offer configurations with 8th-generation Intel processors and more cores than before—a maximum of six cores on the 15-inch model (compared to four in last year’s models) and four in the 13-inch model (compared to two),” Samuel Axon writes for Ars Technica. “The laptops also borrow some features from the iMac Pro and the iPad Pro—the T2 chip and True Tone, respectively—and feature a revised butterfly keyboard, the third generation of the design Apple introduced in 2016 (the revision is a little more significant this time around). Apart from those tweaks to the keyboard, the basic design of the MacBook Pro is unchanged. The specs, though, get a noteworthy bump.”

“The butterfly keyboard design Apple introduced in 2016 has been divisive. Some people really like it, claiming it has fast travel and a sturdy, responsive feel to it. Others feel it’s uncomfortable to type on. We haven’t seen a keyboard this polarizing in a long time; it’s a point of passionate disagreement even among Ars Technica reviews staff,” Axon writes. “Further, some users experienced keyboard failures, particularly in the 2016 model. Small tweaks to the design in 2017 models reportedly reduced the failure rate. Apple claims the problem is not that widespread, but it nevertheless recently began offering service for the keyboard at no cost in a repair program. This newly revised keyboard is another iterative step in that design, although Apple hasn’t made any claims about the new keyboard’s comparative durability.”

“The new keyboard has the same dimensions and look as its two predecessors, but the keys feel just a little bit different. They’re quieter, for one thing. They have a softer, less click-y feel that is a little closer to the pre-2016 models’ chiclet keys,” Axon writes. “We found the new keyboard to be a little nicer to type on, but it’s not a radical difference. It’s unlikely to convert the detractors, but it’s a welcome iteration for those who liked or didn’t mind the previous butterfly keyboards.”

Read more in the full article here.